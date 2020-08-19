Subscribe for free

Bibendum adds New Zealand's Neudorf Vineyards to its portfolio

Jacopo Mazzeo

14 August 2020

Wine | People & Places

Leading distributor Bibendum Wine has announced the addition of New Zealand wine producer Neudorf Vineyards to its on-trade and Walker & Wodehouse portfolios

Neudorf Vineyards is located in the Nelson region of New Zealand’s North Island. It was established by Tim and Judy Finn in the late 1970s and is renowned for its Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.

‘It gives us great pleasure to welcome Neudorf to the Bibendum family; we have long admired the Finn family’s beautifully authentic wines and the people behind them, pioneering the region since 1978 and establishing Nelson on the world-wine map,’ commented buying director Andrew Shaw. ‘I know our customers and sales team in Bibendum and Walker & Wodehouse are very excited about Neudorf joining us and look forward to a hugely successful, and enjoyable, partnership.’

Like Rafael Palacios, which joined Liberty Wines earlier this week, Neudorf was formerly traded by Field, Morris and Verdin.

